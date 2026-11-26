‘Crocodile Tears’: Harshvardhan Sapkal Slams BJP At Congress’ Samvidhan Bachao Rally In Thane | File Pic

Thane, November 26, 2026: Accusing the BJP-led Central Government of undermining the Constitution and weakening democratic institutions, the Congress party organised a massive ‘Samvidhan Bachao Rally’ in Thane on Monday, calling for the protection of constitutional rights and democratic values.

The rally was attended by Maharashtra Congress in-charge Dr Sirivella Prasad, state president Harshvardhan Sapkal, Legislative Council group leader Satej Patil, former minister Balasaheb Thorat, Naseem Khan, MPs Chandrakant Handore, Shobha Bachhav and Praniti Shinde, MLA Bhai Jagtap, Muzaffar Hussain and several other senior leaders and party workers.

The rally began with tributes to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, followed by Sapkal administering a pledge to protect the Constitution.

Prasad Raises Concerns Over Constitutional Rights

Addressing the gathering, Dr Sirivella Prasad alleged that the Modi-Shah government was attempting to take away the rights guaranteed to citizens by the Constitution. He said the Constitution safeguards equality, individual liberty, freedom of expression and voting rights.

"The Constitution given to the country by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar is under threat. If the Constitution is protected, the country will be protected," Prasad said.

Sapkal Targets BJP And RSS

State Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal launched a sharp attack on the BJP, alleging that its claims of defending the Constitution were hypocritical. Referring to the RSS's historical ideological position, he alleged that the organisation had favoured the Manusmriti over the Constitution.

"The BJP, which gives importance to the Manusmriti and 'Bunch of Thoughts', is now expressing concern for the Constitution. This is nothing but crocodile tears," Sapkal said.

He also criticised the Maharashtra government over the deteriorating law and order situation, alleging that Thane had witnessed serious political and constitutional developments in the past few years.

Sapkal Demands Fadnavis' Resignation

Reacting to an assault on a person within the premises of a court in Pune, Sapkal questioned the state's law and order situation and demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from the Home portfolio.

"Criminals are operating without fear of the law. Devendra Fadnavis has failed as Home Minister and should accept moral responsibility for the situation and resign," he said.

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Congress Leaders Call For Protecting Democracy

Legislative Council group leader Satej Patil said the rally was organised in Thane to highlight the need to protect democracy, referring to the political developments in the state three to four years ago. He also accused the BJP of electoral manipulation and said governments must function strictly in accordance with the Constitution.

Senior leader Balasaheb Thorat said the Constitution upholds equality and fraternity, but alleged that the BJP government was weakening these principles. He said Congress had taken to the streets to protect democracy and demanded an end to alleged electoral manipulation.

Former minister Naseem Khan also alleged that constitutional rights were under threat and said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were leading the fight to safeguard democracy.

MP Chandrakant Handore, MP Praniti Shinde, MLA Bhai Jagtap and Muzaffar Hussain also criticised the BJP government during the rally.

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