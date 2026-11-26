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Kalyan: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has decided to initiate strict action against tenants who have defaulted on rent payments for properties leased out by its Estate Department. The civic body has directed defaulters to clear their outstanding dues immediately or face recovery action.

KDMC To Recover Outstanding Rent Dues

The properties include Zhojwala Complex, Acharya Atre Rang Mandir, Mishra Compound at Sahajanand Chowk, Noble Hospital, Sant Sawalaram Sports Complex, Sant Sawalaram Vegetable Market and the A, C and D-type KDMC buildings, among others.

According to Deputy Commissioner (Property Tax) Vandana Gulve, tenants who have failed to pay rent have been issued repeated reminders in the past. However, as the dues remain unpaid, the civic administration has now decided to take action against them.

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In cases of continued default, the outstanding rent will be recorded as a liability against properties registered in the names of the respective tenants.

Action Against Defaulting Advertising Hoarding Owners

The Estate Department has also directed owners of advertising hoardings to immediately clear their pending dues. If payments are not made, the outstanding amount will be attached to properties registered in the names of the hoarding owners.

Furthermore, such hoardings will be treated as unauthorised structures and removed. The cost of removal will also be recovered from the respective owners.

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Defaulters Warned Of Punitive Action

Gulve has appealed to all defaulters to clear their outstanding dues immediately to avoid punitive action and have their names removed from the list of defaulters. She warned that the civic administration would proceed with action against those who fail to comply.

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