Shiv Sena (UBT) Seeks Audit Of Panvel Ganesh Immersion Sites, Alleges Tender Works Missing At Several Locations | X & AI

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) has sought an immediate audit of the arrangements made by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) at 77 artificial and 27 natural water bodies designated for Ganesh idol immersion, alleging that several of the works specified in the tender were either inadequately executed or missing at the sites.

Contract Payments To Be Withheld

Leena Arjun Garad, Sena (UBT) group leader and corporator, has written to the PMC commissioner seeking an immediate audit of all 104 immersion sites. She has also demanded that payments to the contractors be withheld until the verification is completed, the contractors be blacklisted if discrepancies are established, and a departmental inquiry be initiated against civic officials responsible for supervising the works.

The PMC had decided to create 77 artificial ponds and make arrangements at 27 natural water bodies to facilitate Ganesh idol immersion during the festival. According to Garad’s letter, an estimated Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh was earmarked for each artificial pond, taking the overall expenditure on the ponds and associated arrangements to around Rs 5 crore to Rs 6 crore.

Claims Of Incomplete Works

Garad alleged that the work visible at several sites was far less than what was specified in the tender documents.

“During our inspection, it was prima facie observed that several artificial immersion ponds had only a fraction of the facilities specified in the tender. In almost all of the 77 artificial ponds, the work appears to be worth only around 10% to 20% of the sanctioned amount,” Garad said in her letter.

Site-Wise Verification Sought

She has sought a site-by-site verification of the work before the PMC releases any payments.

Garad has asked the civic administration to conduct inspections of all artificial and natural immersion sites in the presence of the concerned engineers and officials responsible for supervising the ponds. She has also sought videography of the ponds, facilities provided and the actual work completed during the inspection, along with a formal inspection record prepared in the presence of local witnesses.

“The entire process should be documented through video recording so that the actual condition of the sites and the work carried out can be independently verified,” she said.

Action Against Contractors If Lapses Found

She has also offered to provide the names and contact details of Sena (UBT) corporators, office-bearers and local unit heads to facilitate coordination during the inspection.

Garad has demanded that the PMC refrain from clearing the contractors’ bills until the audit and physical verification are completed.

“If the audit establishes a substantial difference between the work stipulated in the tender and the work actually executed, the concerned contractors should be blacklisted,” she said.

Safety And Environmental Concerns Raised

She has further sought a departmental inquiry against civic officials responsible for supervising the works and fixing accountability if any lapses are established. If the audit finds that public money was spent without corresponding work being executed, the amount should be recovered from the responsible contractors, she said.

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Garad also stressed that arrangements for Ganesh idol immersion were not merely a civic infrastructure issue but were connected with religious sentiments, public safety and environmental concerns.

“When crores of rupees from public funds are being spent, there cannot be a compromise on the quality, safety or extent of facilities provided to citizens,” Garad said, urging the PMC commissioner to order an immediate inquiry and take action based on its findings.

The allegations made by Garad are yet to be independently verified. The PMC’s response to the allegations was not available at the time of filing this report.

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