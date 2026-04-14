Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab Vows Full Responsibility For Security & Customer Satisfaction At New Bandra Branch Of Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab on Monday said he would take full responsibility for ensuring security and customer satisfaction at the newly inaugurated Bandra (East) branch of the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank. |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab on Monday said he would take full responsibility for ensuring security and customer satisfaction at the newly inaugurated Bandra (East) branch of the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank. He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at Ramkrishna Paramhans Marg in Gandhinagar.

Parab Highlights Role of Cooperative Sector

The branch was inaugurated jointly by Parab and the bank’s chairman Pravin Darekar in the presence of senior bank officials, directors and local representatives. Parab highlighted the role of the cooperative sector in shaping political and social leadership, praising Darekar’s journey and contribution. He added that even from the Opposition, he has consistently supported initiatives benefiting the cooperative movement and common citizens.

Emphasising customer-centric services, Parab said every visitor to the bank should be treated as a valued guest and assured that he would personally ensure their satisfaction. He expressed hope that the bank would attract deposits worth thousands of crores and extend benefits to the masses.

Parab Asserts Every Visitor to Bank Should Be Treated as Valued Guest

Speaking on the occasion, Darekar said the new branch would cater to a large Marathi middle-class population in the area. He noted that the bank has crossed ₹16,600 crore in business and has emerged as a leading cooperative bank in the state. He stressed that unlike purely profit-driven corporate banks, the institution remains committed to social responsibility.

Darekar also highlighted the bank’s support to mill workers, head-load workers and police personnel for housing, as well as financial assistance to women for entrepreneurship. He said the bank has received around 1,600 proposals under its self-redevelopment initiative, with loans sanctioned to 46 societies and 21 buildings already completed.

He added that large-scale implementation of redevelopment projects would help retain Marathi residents within Mumbai, preventing migration to far-off suburbs. Reiterating the importance of the cooperative sector, Darekar expressed confidence that strengthening the bank would significantly contribute to improving Mumbai’s standard of living.

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