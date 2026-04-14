Mumbai Gets First Non-AC Local Train With Automatic Doors; Trials To Begin On Nerul-Uran Corridor Soon

Mumbai’s suburban system has received its first non-AC local train with automatic doors, introducing a major shift from the city’s traditional open-door rakes. |

Mumbai’s suburban system has received its first non-AC local train with automatic doors, introducing a major shift from the city’s traditional open-door rakes. The 12-car train arrived at Kurla Carshed from Integral Coach Factory on Monday evening. Central Railway will now begin a series of trials, including high-speed and load testing, before allowing passenger runs likely on the less crowded Nerul -Uran corridor. The new design follows growing safety concerns over commuters travelling at open doors.

New Design Follows Growing Safety Concerns

Compared to existing non-AC locals, the new rake brings key changes in both design and capacity. While seating has been slightly reduced (1,003 vs 1,028), the train can carry far more passengers overall around 5,600 compared to 3,600 due to increased standing space.

Ventilation has also been upgraded, roof-mounted systems now push 10,000 cubic metres of air per hour per unit, up from 6,000, supported by wider 1,900 mm sliding windows and louvred doors that allow airflow even when closed. The train also has four First Class compartments instead of three, along with improved safety systems such as automatic anti-drag doors, fire detection, and emergency communication units. Officials said trials will determine how well ventilation performs under peak crowd conditions.

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