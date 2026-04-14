26-Year-Old Solo Trekker Dies After Falling 300 Feet Into Deep Valley At Irshalgad Fort In Raigad; Multi-Agency Rescue Launched

A 26-year-old man died after falling into a deep valley while trekking at Irshalgad fort near Irshalwadi in Khalapur taluka of Raigad district, with a multi-agency rescue operation launched to recover the body, police said. |

Navi Mumbai: A 26-year-old man died after falling into a deep valley while trekking at Irshalgad fort near Irshalwadi in Khalapur taluka of Raigad district, with a multi-agency rescue operation launched to recover the body, police said.

Mother Spoke to Him at 10 am

The deceased has been identified as Akash Ramchandra Waghmode (26), who had left his residence early Sunday morning for a solo trek. “His mother spoke to him at 10 am on Sunday when he informed her that he had reached the location. After that, she was unable to contact him. On Sunday night, the mother informed us about him going missing and our team immediately reached the foothill, where his two-wheeler was found parked, but he was not answering his phone. On Monday morning, the search operation was launched,” said Police Inspector Sachin Pawar.

According to officials, teams from Khalapur Police Station, Help Foundation, local villagers, and a rescue unit from Della Adventure led by Ganesh Gidh rushed to the spot near Irshalgad. "The operation proved challenging due to extreme heat, rugged terrain, and lack of immediate technical resources, prompting rescuers to proceed cautiously and resume efforts with better equipment and planning," Help foundation founder Guru Sathelkar said.

Teams From Khalapur Police Station

Despite initial difficulties in tracing the exact location, Chowk Police personnel Vishal Pawar and Amit Gujare, along with their team, managed to locate the body after sustained efforts. The trekker was found dead in a severely decomposed condition due to the fall, nearly 300 feet deep in the valley, officials said.

By Monday afternoon, the body was located and, after a prolonged and difficult retrieval operation, it was brought back by around 8.30 pm. The recovery was hampered by the steep climb, the condition of the body, and fading daylight. Police Inspector Sachin Pawar also arranged for water and other essential supplies for the teams working in the harsh conditions.

Despite Initial Difficulties

Personnel including Eknath Garje and Ankush Pol from Chowk Police, along with the Help Foundation and Della Adventure team, carried out the operation. Officials said the coordinated efforts ensured the body was safely retrieved from the difficult terrain.

Sathekar said, “This incident is a stark reminder that the obsession with solo trekking can often prove fatal. Such unfortunate incidents are repeatedly occurring in the Sahyadri mountain ranges.”

Recovery Hampered by Steep Climb

Notably, members of the same rescue team, including Yashwant Dore—who had survived and was rescued during the Irshalwadi landslide incident on July 19, 2023—were part of the ongoing operation. Dore reportedly shared his past experience with the team upon reaching the site.

The Instagram profile of the deceased is full of various videos and photos of his trekking expeditions. Police said that he was a seasoned trekker and other personal details would be known after his mother's statement is recorded.

A case of accidental death has been reported by Khalapur police and further investigations are on.

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