Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Vinayak Raut, Son Booked Over Daughter-In-Law's Domestic Cruelty Allegations

Former Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut. |

Mumbai: A case has been registered against senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former MP Vinayak Raut and, his son Gitesh who is Mumbai corporator. Case is also filed against other family members at Kapurbawdi Police Station in Thane following a complaint filed by his daughter-in-la . The FIR reportedly includes charges of domestic cruelty as well as offences under Maharashtra's Anti-Black Magic Act.

Daughter-In-Law Alleges Seven Years Of Harassment

Addressing the media on Sunday, Victim Girija Raut alleged that she was subjected to continuous physical, mental, emotional and financial harassment by her husband and his family during their seven-year marriage. She claimed that the family had misrepresented their financial status before the marriage and that the reality was entirely different after the wedding.

Girija further alleged that despite repeated harassment, she refrained from approaching the police in the hope that the situation would improve. She accused the family of giving false statements to conceal the abuse and alleged that she was repeatedly assaulted and verbally humiliated.

Allegations Of Black Magic Rituals Under Guise Of Treatment

Making serious allegations, she claimed that from September 2018 until 2022, she was forced to undergo so-called "occult" or "black magic" rituals under the guise of treatment. According to her, she was taken to several self-styled godmen in the Konkan region, where various rituals involving live chickens, dough dolls, copper wires, meat, used clothes, hair, raw cow urine and other objects were allegedly performed. She also alleged that despite suffering from hypothyroidism, she was administered antidepressants that adversely affected her health.

Girija further alleged that these rituals were carried out to conceal her husband's alleged inability to maintain physical relations after their marriage. She claimed that despite family discussions on the issue, the family instead resorted to superstitious practices that caused her severe physical and psychological trauma.

Political Background Allegedly Used To Pressure Her

She also alleged that she faced pressure because of the family's political background. According to her, she was threatened that any damage to the family's public image would have serious consequences for her. She claimed she remained trapped in an abusive environment and was unable to lead a normal life.

Girija also accused Vinayak Raut of failing to intervene as the head of the family despite allegedly being aware of the situation. She claimed that although he mostly lived separately, he instructed her over the phone regarding household responsibilities but never counselled his son or other family members.

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Vinayak Raut Rejects Allegations, Calls Them Politically Motivated

Responding to the allegations, Vinayak Raut rejected all charges, calling them false and politically motivated. He said Gitesh and Girija had been living separately for the past three years and questioned why allegations relating to incidents allegedly occurring in 2018 had been reported only in 2026.

Raut further stated that divorce proceedings between the couple are currently pending. He alleged that Girija had sought ₹5 lakh per month as maintenance, ₹10 crore as an additional settlement, ₹2 crore as compensation for mental trauma, a five-room house and an automatic car through legal notices. According to him, the criminal complaint was filed after these demands were not met.

He also categorically denied the allegations of occult or black magic practices, saying his family had no connection with such beliefs. Raut said the matter is now before the court and that the family will contest the allegations through the legal process.

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