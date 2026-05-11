Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sushma Andhare Denies Mocking Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Refuses Apology Before Maharashtra Privilege Committee Over Parody Song Row

Sushma Andhare Demands Dy CM Eknath Shinde's Resignation Over Savari Drug Case |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare on Monday appeared before the Maharashtra Legislature’s Privilege Committee in connection with allegations that she mocked Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde through a parody song and social media posts linked to comedian Kunal Kamra. Andhare denied all allegations against her and refused to issue an apology before the committee.

Missed prior hearing due to ill health, attended Monday

Speaking to reporters after her deposition, Andhare said she had missed the previous hearing due to ill health but attended Monday’s proceedings before committee chairman Prasad Lad, committee member Manisha Kayande and complainant Pravin Darekar. She said she took an oath on the Constitution before recording her statement.

The controversy pertains to a parody song allegedly targeting Shinde and remarks made by Andhare before the media and on social media last year following a performance by Kamra. According to Andhare, her comments and parody were directed at those who vandalised the Habitat Studio after Kamra’s show and not against the Deputy Chief Minister.

Sees no reason to apologise for remarks on 'ransackers'

She maintained that none of the people involved in the vandalism were members of the legislature. “If the committee feels that my parody song or tweet referred to Eknath Shinde, then I am helpless about it,” she told reporters, adding that she saw no reason to apologise as her remarks were aimed at the “ransackers”.

Andhare also defended Kamra and said freedom of speech is a constitutional right. “If an artist like Kunal Kamra is exercising that right, I feel I should stand with such people so that they do not feel isolated,” she said, while clarifying that she does not personally know the comedian.

Alleges political motivation behind privilege proceedings

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader further alleged before the committee that the proceedings against her were politically motivated. She claimed that since investigative agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the CBI could not be used against her, attempts were being made to politically restrain her through privilege proceedings.

Meanwhile, committee chairman Prasad Lad said around 22 to 23 questions were posed to Andhare during the hearing, but alleged that she gave evasive replies. He also noted that she refused to appoint a lawyer to represent her in the matter.

Lad said the Privilege Committee would deliberate further and take a decision on the motion at its next meeting.

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