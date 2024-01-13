Shiv Sena (UBT) Invites President Murmu For Puja At Nashik Kalaram Temple On Jan 22

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | File

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray announced on Saturday that his party would perform a special puja at Nashik's Shree Kalaram Temple on January 22. The former Chief Minister of Maharashtra also said they invited President Droupadi Murmu to the event. "We will hold a special Godatiri Pooja at the Shree Kalaram Temple in Panchvati, Nashik. We have humbly and respectfully invited the President to grace the event," said Thackeray.

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray writes to President Droupadi Murmu, inviting her to participate in Aarti at Kalaram Temple in Nashik on January 22. https://t.co/6oCPsAh1Rm pic.twitter.com/eGYaFKLBR8 — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

"After the prayers at the Shree Kalaram Temple, the party would hold a massive public rally in Nashik the same day, said the Shiv Sena (UBT) President.

On Friday, SS (UBT) MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut criticised PM Modi for visiting the Kalaram Temple in Nashik. Raut stated that the Prime Minister's initial schedule did not mention the temple's visit; however, it was included after Shiv Sena (UBT) announced their visit on January 22.

"Narendra Modi is in Nashik Today. His initial plan did not include a visit to the Kalaram Temple. But when we (Shiv Sena (UBT) announced the pooja in Kalaram Temple on January 22, they planned PM's visit to Kalaram Temple," Raut said.

On asking if he would attend Lord Ram's 'Pran Pratistha' in Ayodhya, Thackeray responded, "Why the President was not invited, citing a similar precedent set by the first President, Rajendra Prasad. Thackeray said, "I'll go to pray at the Ayodhya Temple at the appropriate time... Lord Ram is not someone's private property... We ask the Centre to invite the President to perform the temple's Pran Pratistha ceremonies on January 22."

Thackeray added that he is a committed Hindu, a staunch supporter of Hindutva, and a 'desh-bhakt' (patriot), but not a 'andh-bhakt' (blind follower).