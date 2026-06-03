Shiv Sena UBT Holds Protest March In South Mumbai Over Rising Prices Of Fuel, Gas And Essential Commodities

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) workers and leaders on Tuesday held a protest march in South Mumbai against the rising prices of fuel, cooking gas and essential commodities, alleging that inflation has placed an increasing burden on the common people.

According to a post by 'agsawant' the march was organised in Division 12 of South Mumbai to register opposition to the price rise and to draw attention to the difficulties being faced by citizens due to the increasing cost of living.

Speaking about the protest, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Member of Parliament Arvind Sawant said that common people are bearing the brunt of inflation and are struggling to cope with the continuous rise in prices of daily necessities. He said the situation has become particularly difficult for the poor and underprivileged sections of society.

According to Sawant, rising fuel prices, higher cooking gas rates and the increasing cost of essential commodities have placed ordinary citizens under severe financial strain. He questioned how economically weaker sections are expected to sustain themselves amid the growing cost of living.

He further alleged that despite the challenges faced by the public, those in power remain focused on politics and have failed to show adequate concern towards the problems affecting common citizens.

The protest march was organised as a mark of opposition to the government's handling of inflation and to demand attention towards issues impacting the general public.

Several leaders and office-bearers of the party participated in the march. Those present included Deputy Leader Ravindra Mirlekar, Deputy Leader and former MLA Arvind Nerkar, Division Chief Santosh Shinde and Women's Wing Organiser Yugandhara Salekar.

A large number of Shiv Sainiks, party workers and local residents also took part in the demonstration held in South Mumbai.

The protest was organised by the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) as part of its campaign against rising prices and inflation affecting households across the region.

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