Shiv Sena-UBT Functionaries From Ahilyanagar, Pune & Nanded Join Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena | X

Thane, July 27: Several hundred functionaries of Shiv Sena (UBT) from Ahilyanagar, Pune, and Nanded districts joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Thane. The workers joined at a grand event here on Sunday night in the presence of Shinde, who said such growing support reflects public trust in development-oriented governance.

Leaders Join Shinde Faction

Under the initiative of MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure, key leaders from Ahilyanagar, including Shrirampur deputy district chief Sachin Badde, Newasa deputy chief Hariram Shelke, alongside Rahuri and Akole functionaries, joined, a Shiv Sena release informed.

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From Pune district, Indapur taluka chief Nitin Shinde, district chief Surendra Jevare, and several local representatives from Daund assembly constituency switched allegiance. Similarly, Mukhed district chief Umesh Munde and several Panchayat Samiti members from Nanded district also joined, the release added.

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Shinde Highlights Development Agenda

"Shiv Sena is an organisation driven by common people that prioritises holistic development. Office-bearers and workers from every corner of the state are voluntarily coming forward to join us. The faith of the people and our commitment to progress are our true strengths," the release quoted Shinde as saying.

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