Assam BJP MLA Manab Deka Says Recent Floods Caused By 500 % Excessive Rain | PTI

Guwahati, July 27: Assam BJP legislator Manab Deka on Monday said the devastating floods that affected several parts of Assam recently were triggered by high rainfall rather than the usual riverine flooding, while extending support to the Centre's initiatives aimed at reforming the country's examination system and strengthening laws against unfair practices.

Floods Caused By Heavy Rainfall

Speaking to reporters here, Deka said the recent floods were unlike previous monsoon disasters as they struck areas that have historically remained outside the flood-prone zone.

According to him, some parts of the state recorded rainfall between 400 and 500 per cent above the normal average, leading to widespread inundation in elevated areas that are generally considered safe from floods.

"The affected areas are traditionally regarded as flood-safe because they are located on higher ground. However, this time the rainfall was unprecedented, reaching nearly 400 to 500 per cent above normal levels, which resulted in extensive flooding," the BJP MLA claimed.

"The disaster claimed several lives and caused significant damage to property, which is deeply unfortunate," he added.

Guwahati, Assam: BJP MLA Manab Deka says, "The floods were completely unexpected. The areas that were affected had never experienced flooding before, as they are located on higher ground. However, this time, due to 400–500% more rainfall than usual in Nagaland and the bordering… pic.twitter.com/934XgJBWWf — IANS (@ians_india) July 27, 2026

Support For Flood Victims

Deka also appreciated the solidarity shown by people across the state during the crisis, saying citizens from different sections of society came forward to assist those affected by the floods through relief efforts and humanitarian support.

Responding to the political controversy surrounding Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's remarks on the participation of Assam Agriculture Minister Keshab Mahanta's daughter in a recent student protest in New Delhi, Deka said every citizen in a democracy has the constitutional right to express dissent peacefully.

At the same time, he stressed that public demonstrations should be conducted responsibly and within the bounds of decency. Referring to slogans allegedly raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the protest, Deka said abusive or derogatory language had no place in democratic discourse.

Backing Examination Reforms

On the Centre's decision to constitute a high-powered task force on examination reforms under Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, the BJP MLA welcomed the move, describing Nilekani as a visionary administrator with a proven track record in building large-scale digital public infrastructure.

Read Also Supreme Court To Await Nandan Nilekani Panel's Recommendations Before Deciding On Online NEET

Deka said Nilekani's contributions through initiatives such as Aadhaar and digital payment systems demonstrated his ability to implement transformational reforms, adding that the newly constituted panel was well-positioned to recommend measures that would make the examination system more transparent, efficient, and student-friendly.

He also supported the proposed amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, saying tougher legal provisions against examination malpractice would serve as a strong deterrent and help safeguard the credibility and integrity of competitive examinations across the country.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)