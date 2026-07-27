Supreme Court To Await Nandan Nilekani Panel's Recommendations Before Deciding On Online NEET

Supreme Court said it will consider the Nandan Nilekani panel's recommendations before deciding on conducting NEET in an online format | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, July 27, 2026: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would wait for the recommendations of the high-powered task force headed by Nandan Nilekani before taking a view on the online conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

Hearing a petition filed by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Sudhakar Singh, a Bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe observed that shifting NEET from the conventional pen-and-paper format to an online mode would require more than a technological upgrade. The court said "out-of-the-box" solutions would be needed to ensure the transition is secure and reliable.

Security At The Core

The Bench stressed the need for stronger safeguards to protect the examination process, particularly in the areas of cyber security and database protection.

The observations suggest that while technology could improve the examination system, it must be backed by robust security measures to maintain the credibility of one of the country's biggest entrance tests.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, informed the court that the Union government had already taken the issue seriously and constituted a high-level committee to examine reforms. He said the panel was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is headed by technology expert Nandan Nilekani, PTI reported.

Expert Panel Under Spotlight

According to Mehta, the task force includes former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S. Somanath, former Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Director V. Kamakoti, former Education Secretary Anita Karwal and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena.

The committee has been tasked with suggesting measures to strengthen the examination system, including the possibility of conducting NEET online.

The Supreme Court said it would take up Singh's petition again on August 3, indicating that the panel's recommendations could play an important role in shaping the future course of the case.

Background To The Case

The petition stems from the controversy surrounding NEET-UG 2026. Singh had earlier sought an urgent hearing for conducting a fresh NEET-UG 2026 examination in computer-based test mode on June 21. However, on June 1, the Supreme Court declined to hear the plea urgently.

Also Watch:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had cancelled the NEET-UG examination held on May 3 for medical admissions following allegations of a paper leak. A retest was conducted on June 21, while the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is continuing its probe into the alleged irregularities.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/