Shiv Sena UBT Corporators Protest At Mumbai's Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover Over Alleged Poor-Quality Construction - VIDEO | Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators, led by the Leader of Opposition in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), staged a protest on Tuesday at the newly inaugurated extension of the Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover in Goregaon, alleging that the project suffers from poor-quality construction and poses a serious risk to motorists using the stretch.

The protest comes amid growing political criticism over the condition of the long-awaited flyover extension, which was opened to the public earlier this month. Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders claimed that despite the significant expenditure incurred on the project, the quality of work executed on the flyover was unacceptable and raised concerns about public safety.

According to videos shared by Shiv Sena (UBT), several corporators gathered on the flyover carrying placards and banners while raising slogans against the civic administration. The protesters accused the BMC of allowing substandard work to be completed on a crucial public infrastructure project and demanded accountability from officials responsible for the construction.

Placards displayed during the protest carried messages such as "Billions spent and yet the work is of poor quality" and "Stop playing with the lives of Mumbaikars." Protesters were also heard raising slogans expressing disappointment over the condition of the flyover and condemning what they described as corruption and negligence within the municipal administration.

The opposition leaders alleged that the road surface on the newly opened flyover extension was uneven and patchy in several sections. They claimed that the quality of the asphalt work and finishing was below expected standards and warned that such deficiencies could increase the risk of accidents, particularly for two-wheeler riders.

During the demonstration, corporators questioned how a project of such significance could allegedly be opened to the public despite visible concerns regarding its construction quality. They demanded that the civic administration conduct a thorough inspection of the flyover and immediately rectify any defects found on the structure.

The protest comes just days after opposition leaders in Mumbai intensified their criticism of the BMC over the alleged poor quality of work on the 750-metre-long extension of the Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover. The project, which had been awaited for several years and witnessed delays during its execution, was inaugurated by Mumbai Mayor Rita Tawde on June 6.

Since its inauguration, opposition parties have repeatedly questioned the condition of the newly constructed stretch, alleging that taxpayers' money has been spent on infrastructure that fails to meet expected standards. The issue has triggered a political row, with opposition leaders demanding greater transparency regarding the project's construction, quality checks and expenditure.

As the controversy continues to gather momentum, demands are growing for an independent technical assessment of the flyover to determine whether the concerns raised regarding the quality of work and commuter safety are justified.

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