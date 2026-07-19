Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams NDA Govt At Shivaji Park Protest Supporting Hunger-Striker Sonam Wangchuk | File Pic

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led NDA government while addressing a protest at Shivaji Park in support of environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike and arrested by the government in Delhi.

Senior Leaders Join the Rally

The protest, organised by Shiv Sena (UBT), witnessed the participation of senior party leaders including Aditya Thackeray, MP Sanjay Raut, Sushma Andhare and several party workers, who raised slogans in support of Wangchuk and activist Abhijit Deepke.

Extending his support to Wangchuk's agitation, Thackeray accused the Centre of suppressing dissent and refusing to engage with a citizen working for the country's welfare. He alleged that the government was willing to hold talks with Pakistan but not with Wangchuk, who had contributed to national causes by developing solar camps for soldiers stationed in Ladakh and creating artificial ice reservoirs to tackle water scarcity.

RSS Dialogue Remark Used as Ammo

Questioning the government's priorities, Thackeray referred to past statements by RSS leaders Dattatreya Hosabale and Mohan Bhagwat advocating dialogue with Pakistan, asking why the Centre was unwilling to initiate discussions with Wangchuk. He also recalled the Anna Hazare anti-corruption movement, saying the then UPA government had engaged in dialogue with Hazare instead of branding him anti-national.

Sharpening his attack, Thackeray accused the BJP-led government of failing to provide employment, education and answers to people's concerns. He urged citizens to transform their anger into a movement to change the government, alleging that it had "stolen the future" of the youth.

Taking a swipe at the Centre, Thackeray said attempts to suppress Wangchuk's protest would not hide the truth. He challenged the Modi government to announce fresh elections if it had the courage, asserting that the opposition was ready to fight with full strength. He also criticised the BJP for allegedly poaching leaders from opposition parties and reiterated his appeal to remove the present Union government through democratic means.

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