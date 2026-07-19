Kalyan Builder Hires Contract Killers To Break Partner's Limbs Over Crore-Rupee Land Dispute, FIR Filed |

Kalyan: A long-running land dispute between two builders in Kalyan has taken a sensational turn after one of them allegedly hired contract killers to assault and eliminate his former business partner. Titwala Police have registered an FIR against a builder from Ulhasnagar after an audio recording purportedly revealed a conspiracy to have the complainant's hands and legs broken and to get him killed. The accused is currently absconding, and police have launched a search to trace him.

The complainant, Shankar lal Soni, partner of Shree Balaji Developers, has accused builder Naveen Hemandas Jaiswani and his associates of hatching a criminal conspiracy over a prolonged land and business dispute involving a property worth crores of rupees.

According to the FIR, Jaiswani allegedly arranged a ₹5 lakh contract to assault Soni and eliminate him. The complaint states that the alleged conspiracy surfaced after an audio recording of a WhatsApp call came to light, following which Soni approached Titwala Police.

Land Deal Dispute Behind Alleged Conspiracy

Soni alleged that he and the Jaiswani family had been associated for several years in the real estate and construction business. The relationship, however, deteriorated over a disputed 69-guntha land deal.

According to the complaint, Soni had handed over gold to Jaiswani as part of the transaction. However, he neither received possession of the land nor got the gold returned. The financial dispute eventually escalated, leading to multiple disagreements between the parties.

Soni has alleged that instead of resolving the matter legally, Jaiswani and his associates planned to eliminate him.

Audio Recording Submitted as Evidence

In his complaint, Soni stated that on May 29, 2026, during a WhatsApp call, Jaiswani allegedly discussed getting his hands and legs broken by engaging Bhagwan Bhalerao and Bahadur Karautiya, and spoke about arranging a contract for the attack.

The conversation was allegedly recorded, and the audio clip, along with its transcript and other supporting material, has been submitted to the police as evidence.

The complainant further stated that after the recording surfaced, his associate Vishal Gupta alerted him about the alleged conspiracy, prompting him to approach the police.

Family Living Under Fear

Following the alleged threat, Soni said he and his family are living in constant fear for their safety. He has requested strict legal action against all those allegedly involved in the conspiracy.

Police sources said the authenticity of the audio recording and other digital evidence is being examined as part of the investigation.

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Police Investigation Underway

Confirming the development, Senior Police Inspector Mukesh Dhage of Titwala Police Station said an FIR has been registered against Naveen Hemandas Jaiswani under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the complaint filed by Shankarlal Vardichand Soni.

"The audio recording and other evidence submitted by the complainant are being verified. The accused is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him," the officer said.

Police are also probing the alleged role of other persons named in the complaint and whether any further criminal conspiracy was hatched in connection with the dispute.

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