Kalyan Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Sent To Judicial Custody Till August 3 In Dombivli Hospital Assault Case |

Kalyan: Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Ramesh Mhatre was on Sunday remanded to judicial custody till August 3 by a Kalyan court after surrendering before the police in connection with the high-profile assault on doctors and nurses at the Shastrinagar Municipal Hospital in Dombivli. The development came a day after the Bombay High Court stayed his bail and directed him to surrender before the police by 5 pm on Sunday. The High Court is scheduled to hear the matter again on July 22.

Surrenders, Then Arrested

Mhatre appeared before the Vishnu Nagar Police in compliance with the High Court's order and was subsequently arrested before being produced before the Kalyan court, which remanded him to judicial custody till August 3.

Meanwhile, police also arrested the fifth accused, Sadhana Karande, and produced her before the court. Karande is the mother of the pregnant woman whose alleged delay in treatment had triggered the confrontation at the civic hospital. According to the police, she allegedly joined Mhatre and his supporters in assaulting doctors and nursing staff during the violent altercation. With her arrest, the total number of accused arrested in the case has risen to five.

HC Stayed Earlier Bail Order

Earlier, the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in Kalyan had granted bail to Mhatre. However, the Bombay High Court immediately stayed the bail order after hearing the matter and directed the corporator to surrender before the police, observing the seriousness of the allegations.

Defence counsel Ganesh Patil said the matter will be taken up before the Bombay High Court on July 22, when the defence will present its arguments seeking relief for Mhatre.

Doctor's Father Welcomes HC Order

Welcoming the High Court's intervention, Mahendra Baviskar, father of assaulted doctor Dr Srushti Baviskar, said the order had strengthened public faith in the rule of law. He added that doctors must be allowed to discharge their duties in a safe and fear-free environment without facing intimidation or violence.

The incident had occurred after relatives of a pregnant woman allegedly accused hospital staff of delaying her treatment. The verbal dispute soon escalated into violence, during which doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers were allegedly assaulted inside the municipal hospital.

The attack had triggered widespread outrage across Maharashtra's medical fraternity. Doctors, nurses and healthcare workers staged protests condemning the assault and demanded stringent action against all those involved. Outpatient services were temporarily suspended as part of the protest, while emergency medical services continued to function.

The investigation is being carried out by the Vishnu Nagar Police, who have booked the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable laws. Police officials said further investigation is underway, and additional legal action will depend on the evidence collected during the probe.

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