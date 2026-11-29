Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Opposes Delimitation Bill, Urges Sharad Pawar-Led NCP (SP) & INDIA Bloc Allies To Reject It | File Pics

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced his party's opposition to the proposed Delimitation Bill, urging other INDIA bloc constituents, including the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), to oppose the legislation in the interest of Maharashtra and the country.

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray alleged that the proposed exercise to redraw Lok Sabha constituencies would benefit the ruling BJP and could be used to manipulate electoral boundaries. He also questioned the composition of the proposed delimitation committee, alleging that it lacked transparency and adequate representation of the Opposition.

"I could have supported the Bill keeping my party's interests in mind. But I am prioritising the interests of Maharashtra and the country. Hence, we will not support it," Thackeray said, adding that the consequences of passing the legislation could be far more serious than the difficulties people were facing today.

He appealed to NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar to consider the national interest, referring to the legacy of social reformers Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and former Maharashtra chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan.

Thackeray questioned the proposed three-member committee, which, according to him, would include Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, a retired judge and another member selected by Kumar. He alleged that the selection process would leave little scope for independent scrutiny or Opposition representation.

He suggested that the committee should instead comprise the Chief Justice of India, the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition. He also questioned why former Supreme Court judge Abhay Oka had not been considered for the panel.

Alleges electoral manipulation

Referring to the proposed delimitation exercise, Thackeray alleged that constituency boundaries could be redrawn to favour the ruling party by splitting areas where the Opposition enjoys support and creating constituencies where the ruling party has an electoral advantage.

He cited the 2017 Mumbai civic ward delimitation exercise, alleging that similar tactics had been used to influence electoral outcomes. He also accused the authorities of potentially dividing constituencies along caste and religious lines.

Thackeray claimed that the proposed changes would widen the gap in Lok Sabha representation between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. He said the difference, currently 32 seats, could increase to 48. Similarly, he claimed that the gap between Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu could rise from 41 to 61 seats. He urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and other leaders to take note of the implications.

He argued that Maharashtra, despite being among the highest tax-contributing states, could be disadvantaged in parliamentary representation.

Questions proposal to increase Lok Sabha strength

Thackeray also questioned the proposal to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, asking who would bear the additional expenditure.

"If the existing number of MPs is not sufficient, will the government tomorrow argue that the country needs more Prime Ministers as well?" he asked, questioning the administrative and financial implications of expanding the legislature.

He maintained that the proposed delimitation exercise should not be linked to women's reservation, clarifying that his party had already supported the 33% reservation for women. He said the quota should be implemented within the existing strength of 543 Lok Sabha seats instead of making it conditional on an increase in the number of MPs.

Thackeray also disclosed that his party had issued a whip to its nine Lok Sabha MPs, directing them on how to vote on the legislation.

Responding to questions about his absence from discussions on the issue, Thackeray said he too could have attended, but was prioritising Maharashtra's interests over those of his party.

"This is supposed to be a constitutional exercise, but it is turning into a disastrous exercise," he said, questioning the transparency of the proposed process.

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