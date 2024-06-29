Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Labels Maharashtra Budget 2024 'Torrent Of Assurances'

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | File

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday described the Maharashtra budget as a “torrent of assurances” and a “false narrative” pretending to offer something to every section of society.

Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray On State Budget

Talking to reporters, Thackeray said the state budget is only for “upcoming elections.”

“You got today the Ladki Bahin scheme but you also think about our boys. Many youths are unemployed today in the state, there are no schemes for the growth of the state or employment,” Thackeray said.

Uddhav Thackeray On 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme

'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme under which a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 would be given to eligible women was a 'pitiable attempt' to woo women voters ahead of the assembly elections, he said.

“The government has waived off the electricity bills of farmers but what about their pending loan amount that should have also been waived off. Questions of bogus seeds, expensive farming tools, and GST on farming tools are still pending,” Thackeray said.

The schemes announced in the budget would not help the ruling coalition as the people were waiting for assembly polls to defeat it, he said.