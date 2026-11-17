Union Home Minister Amit Shah (L) & Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray (R) | File Pic

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks that Thackeray had not answered his phone calls during the 2019-20 period when he was Maharashtra Chief Minister, asserting that the state's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic had earned national recognition despite the challenging circumstances.

Thackeray said he had recently watched a video clip recalling Maharashtra's performance during the pandemic, when the state's then Chief Minister was counted among the country's best-performing CMs. He said he had always credited the entire government machinery rather than claiming individual credit for the achievement.

Uddhav Thackeray Defends Maharashtra's COVID-19 Response

Taking a dig at Shah, Thackeray said there was little point in explaining the state's performance to people who were unwilling to understand facts.

Countering Shah's claim about unanswered phone calls, the Sena (UBT) chief said the situation in Maharashtra would have resembled the scenes witnessed in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat during the pandemic had the state's administration failed to respond effectively. He pointed out that bodies were found floating in the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh, while funeral pyres were seen burning in public places in Gujarat.

Whether it was Dharavi or other parts of Maharashtra, the entire government machinery had worked effectively, he said, adding that Maharashtra had demonstrated through its work what could not be achieved merely by the Prime Minister asking people to bang plates during the pandemic.

Questions Amit Shah Over Oxygen-Related Deaths In Uttar Pradesh

Thackeray also questioned Shah over the deaths of 70 children due to a shortage of oxygen at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh, asking whether the Union Home Minister had intervened or contacted the then Chief Minister to ensure oxygen supplies. He said the BJP leadership should explain why it had failed to demonstrate the same concern at the time.

In another attack, Thackeray criticised Shah for praising late NCP leader Ajit Pawar, saying the BJP had earlier made Pawar's life miserable by accusing him of involvement in an alleged Rs 70,000-crore corruption scam.

Demands Apology Over Earlier Corruption Allegations

Referring to Shah's remarks at the unveiling of Ajit Pawar's bust at the Pune Zilla Parishad office on Monday, Thackeray said the appreciation would have meant something had it come when Pawar was alive. He said Shah should apologise to Pawar and acknowledge that the allegations were untrue.

The former Chief Minister also demanded that Shah visit violence-hit Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, where he alleged people were confronting Chinese incursions alongside security forces. He further accused the BJP of treating governance and administration as secondary concerns.

Targeting the Centre over its handling of protests against the NEET paper leak, Thackeray said Shah had failed to appear in Parliament to respond to the Opposition's allegations regarding police action against Gen Z protesters.

With Assembly elections approaching in Uttar Pradesh, Thackeray said voters should not forget the hardships they faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. He reiterated that a change of regime was necessary, accusing the BJP leadership of making claims without delivering effective governance.

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