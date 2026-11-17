Navi Mumbai: Police Bust Alleged Ayurvedic Product Investment Racket With 9,000 IDs, Arrest Company CMD And 3 Agents | AI

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Police have busted an alleged illegal money circulation and unregulated deposit scheme operated under the guise of selling Ayurvedic products, arresting the chairman and managing director (CMD) of Arthvardhan Health and Wealth Private Limited and three agents. The company allegedly enrolled around 9,000 online IDs in just three months by promising members earnings of up to Rs 6 lakh a month through recruitment-based commissions and assured returns. Investigations have revealed that only 10% of the money collected was spent on Ayurvedic products, while payouts to existing members were allegedly made using deposits from new participants.

Company CMD And Three Agents Arrested

The accused have been identified as Mahadev Achyutrao Kakade (42), CMD of the company and a resident of Yeola in Nashik district; Pradeep Fulaji Shardul (48), from Chembur; Santosh Natha Aarvel, also from Chembur; and Omprakash Jeetlal Gupta (40), from Vashi. The Economic Intelligence Unit (FIU) of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch exposed the racket before the scheme could expand further.

According to the police, the scheme was launched in August 2026 under the banner of Arthvardhan Health and Wealth Private Limited. Members were required to pay Rs 5,000 online to obtain an ID. They were promised Rs 1,000 for every pair of new members recruited under the binary system, with potential monthly earnings of up to Rs 6 lakh. The company also offered an alternative incentive to those who did not wish to recruit anyone, promising a profit of Rs 60,600 within 14 months if they deposited Rs 500 every week.

Only 10% Of Deposits Spent On Ayurvedic Products, Say Police

The police investigation revealed that the scheme had no legitimate business model to support the promised returns. Only 10% of the deposits were allegedly being utilised to purchase products, while the money received from newly enrolled members was used to pay returns to existing participants, a characteristic of an unregulated deposit and money circulation scheme.

Dummy Customer Helps Police Expose Alleged Racket

Acting on confidential information, the Economic Intelligence Unit deployed a dummy customer to establish how the scheme operated. During a meeting with agent Shardul, he allegedly explained the investment plan and its recruitment-based earning structure. The main accused, Kakade and Shardul, subsequently accepted Rs 5,000 online and generated an ID for the dummy customer. Aarvel and Gupta, who were present at the location, were allegedly encouraging other people to invest in the scheme and enrol as members.

After verifying the transaction and the alleged modus operandi, the police team immediately intervened and arrested all four accused.

Police Investigate 9,000 Membership IDs

Police said the accused claimed that approximately 9,000 IDs had been generated within three months of the scheme's launch in August. Investigators are now examining the identities of the members, the money collected through the scheme and the extent of the financial exposure. The actual number of people who have suffered losses is yet to be established.

The police have seized two cars and Ayurvedic products carrying the Arthvardhan brand worth approximately Rs 5.36 lakh. The total value of the seized property, including the vehicles, is estimated at Rs 26.36 lakh.

Case Registered Under BNS And Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act

A case has been registered at the APMC police station under sections 318(4) and 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Sections 3, 5, 21 and 23 of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019. The accused have been remanded to police custody until November 18. Assistant Police Inspector Vijay Upale of the APMC police station is conducting further investigations.

Economic Offences Wing, ACP Vishal Hire said the police acted on specific intelligence and used a dummy customer to verify the company's activities before taking action. "The scheme was allegedly being run without a valid business model, with money collected from new members being used to pay existing participants. We are investigating the 9,000 IDs to ascertain the number of investors and the total amount collected," he said.

The police have appealed to people who invested money in the scheme to approach the Economic Intelligence Unit of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch or the APMC police station with supporting documents and transaction details. Citizens have also been cautioned against investing in schemes that promise earnings solely through enrolling new members or assured returns without any genuine business activity.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sachin Gunjal and Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Hire. The team was led by Senior Police Inspector Suresh Mhaske and Assistant Police Inspector Suraj Gore, along with Police Sub-Inspectors Gajanan Takale and Shailesh Bhadre and other personnel.

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