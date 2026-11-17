BMC Plans WhatsApp Office To Address Medicine Shortages In Civic Hospitals; 4 Hospitals To Get 3-Tesla MRI Machines | File Pic

Mumbai: The BMC is planning to set up a 'WhatsApp Office' and a 'Medicine Rights Control Room' at the office of the Public Health Committee Chairman at the civic headquarters to ensure the timely availability of medicines and medical supplies in municipal hospitals and address patients' complaints.

The initiative has been proposed by Public Health Committee Chairman Harish Bhandirge, who has moved a notice of motion in the BMC House seeking the establishment of these facilities. He has also proposed setting up a dedicated cell on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis to monitor the availability of essential medicines and medical supplies in civic hospitals.

WhatsApp Office To Help Patients Register Complaints

The proposed mechanism will monitor medicine stocks, their availability and the supply of essential medical materials across municipal hospitals. Its primary objective is to ensure that patients are not forced to purchase expensive medicines from outside pharmacies due to shortages in civic hospitals. It will also provide a platform for patients to register complaints and seek timely resolution of issues related to the non-availability of medicines and medical supplies.

Dedicated Cell Proposed To Monitor Medicine Stocks

Bhandirge said the initiative would be implemented soon, adding that the objective was to ensure easy access to medicines and medical supplies, protect patients' rights and improve transparency and accountability in the civic healthcare system.

"Making advanced medical technology available in municipal hospitals, providing quality healthcare at affordable rates to ordinary Mumbaikars and ensuring that every patient gets access to essential medicines and medical supplies are our priorities. We are working towards building a more effective system by using technology to address patients' grievances," he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the BMC will inaugurate advanced 3-Tesla MRI machines at four major civic hospitals – KEM, Sion, Nair and Cooper – on November 19 at 11 am. The facility, pending for nearly seven years, is expected to improve diagnostic services and reduce waiting periods for patients. The machines will provide clearer and more detailed images, helping doctors diagnose complex medical conditions. Patients will be able to access the advanced facility at affordable rates in civic hospitals instead of spending thousands of rupees at private diagnostic centres.

Bhandirge had consistently pursued the installation of the machines with the civic administration through the Health Committee, with the project now reaching the inauguration stage.

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