Shiv Sena to shift its MLAs to different location after they complain of poor facilities

A day after Shiv Sena moved its MLAs to a hotel in suburban Bandra, on Friday the saffron party has decided to move its MLAs again to another location.

According to Indian Express, on Friday Shiv Sena decided to moves its MLAs to The Retreat Hotel in Madh Island as party legislators complained about poor facilities at Rang Sharda Hotel, a three-star hotel in suburban Mumbai." Around 30 rooms have been booked in Rang Sharda and two legislators have been put in one room. Hotel management didn't provide us more rooms due to unavailability. Also, there is no cleanliness in rooms," a Sena legislator told Indian Express. Party sources told The Indian Express that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is likely to arrive at Rang Sharda to speak to the legislators before they leave for another hotel.