Approach Shiv Sena if you are ready to share CM post: Sanjay Raut to BJP

Mumbai: The BJP should approach the Shiv Sena only if it agrees to share the chief minister's post with the junior saffron ally in Maharashtra, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Friday.

Talking to reporters here, he said the BJP should not misuse the provision of "caretaker" government and remain in power in Maharashtra, where there is an impasse over the next dispensation.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should resign as the term of the existing assembly is ending (on November 9), the Sena spokesman said.