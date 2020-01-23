Shiv Sena to celebrate chief minister Uddhav Thackeray post, MNS to announce a new path

Both Shiv Sena and MNS observe Thackeray's birth anniversary every year. This year, coincidentally, both the parties have organised their party rallies in Mumbai. MNS will have a day-long party conclave, which will be addressed by its chief Raj Thackeray in the evening.

The MNS conclave will be held at NESCO ground, Goregaon, where Raj is expected to announce his party's move towards Maharashtra Dharma and Hindutva.

He has, in the past too, taken a pro-Hindutva stand on various subjects. MNS has released two videos, where it has shown the map of Maharashtra in saffron colour and said that it will engage in new politics with new a ideology.

Shiv Sena has organised a big rally that will be a celebration of fulfilling the promise given to Balasaheb Thackeray. This event has been organised at MMRDA ground in Bandra Kurla Complex in the evening.

"Selected 11 Shiv Sena workers, on behalf of Shiv Sena, will felicitate Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray for fulfilling his promise given to Balasaheb," said Anil Parab, minister and organiser of this event.

It is to be noted that Sena had continuously made it clear that Uddhav had promised to appoint a Shiv Sena leader as the CM of the state. It was for this same condition that Sena snapped ties with BJP, as they were not ready to share the CM post for 2.5 years. Shiv Sena ministers too will be felicitated by Uddhav Thackeray in this event.