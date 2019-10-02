Shiv Sena surrenders before BJP

Mumbai: Even after the BJP released its first list of candidates, Shiv Sena has not yet officially announced the list fearing rebellion from disgruntled leaders. Sena only released its list of 124 constituencies that it will be contesting in the Assembly election.

It is now clear that the seat sharing formula will be Sena 124 and BJP+ allies 164 seats. Along with the 124 seats, the Shiv Sena will also get two MLC seats from the BJP quota.

Shiv Sena has succeeded in getting Kalyan West seat from BJP even though BJP had won this seat in 2014. In return, Sena has left their strong claim over Ausa seat in Latur district.

As most of the allies are fielding their candidates on BJP’s symbol, the 18 seats left to allies will be just a formality as all those who won the election will be known as BJP’s legislators.

The list of constituencies made it clear that Sena which wag aggressive about getting 144 seats had now to compromise with BJP on lesser seats.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP and the Sena had contested separately over a dispute over sharing of seats. The BJP won maximum 122 out of 260 seats it had contested while the Sena bagged 63 out of 282 seats.

Sena instead of issuing list of candidates is silently distributing AB forms which confirms the candidature of the person from Sena. But a list of 70 Sena candidates in the form of an excel sheet gone viral in the social media. Sena claimed that this was not their official list. But seeing the names, it is clear that the names will be the official candidates.

No promise on DyCM

The BJP wanted a bigger share, on the back of its spectacular performance in the April-May Lok Sabha polls and keep the CM post along with other key portfolios with them.

It was being said that BJP has agreed to the demand of Sena to give them Deputy Chief Minister’s post. But the highly placed sources in BJP has said that no such promise was given to them.”

Even no agreement was done on the number of berths in the cabinet. This all will depend upon the seats won by Sena,” a top leader BJP.