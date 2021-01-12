Shiv Sena slams BJP over bird flu, asks if Pak, Khalistanis behind outbreak

Mumbai: Shiv Sena on Tuesday slammed its former ally BJP and questioned it on whether there was any Pakistani, Khalistani or Naxalites hand behind bird flu outbreak in the country.

In its editorial mouthpiece 'Saamana', Shiv Sena pointed out that BJP leaders had earlier targeted farmers' agitation alleging that Pakistanis, Khalistani, Chinese, Naxalites, and Maoists are behind the protest.

"Farmers are agitating against the new agricultural law and meanwhile new crisis of bird flu outbreak has emerged. Government officials say that Pakistanis, Khalistani, Chinese, Naxalites and Maoists are behind the farmers' agitation. BJP spokesperson has not declared if Khalistani, Pakistani and Naxalites have a hand in mysterious deaths of the chickens and bird," read the editorial.