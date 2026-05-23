Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Corporator In Ulhasnagar Disqualified After Caste Certificate Declared Invalid By Verification Committee |

Ulhasnagar: In a significant political development in Ulhasnagar, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Vicky Darshan Singh Labana, elected from Ward 6-A in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation elections, has been disqualified from his post after his caste certificate was declared invalid by the District Caste Certificate Verification Committee in Nashik.

Contested From OBC-Reserved Seat

The disqualification order was issued by Municipal Commissioner Manisha Awhale under the provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act following the scrutiny of Labana’s caste validity documents submitted for verification after his election from an Other Backward Classes (OBC)-reserved seat.

According to official records, Labana had contested and won the civic election from the OBC-reserved constituency by submitting a caste certificate identifying him as belonging to the ‘Banjara’ community. The certificate, numbered 4152120741963 and issued on December 17, 2015, was later examined by the Nashik District Caste Certificate Verification Committee.

Order Dated May 13, 2026

In its order dated May 13, 2026, the committee ruled the certificate invalid and directed that the document be surrendered to the government authorities. The decision was communicated to the civic administration, prompting further action from the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation.

Acting on the committee’s findings and in accordance with the directives of the State Election Commission, Commissioner Manisha Awhale issued an official order on May 22 declaring Labana disqualified as a municipal corporator with retrospective effect from May 23, 2026.

Disqualification Under Section 10(1-A)

The order specifically states that Labana stands disqualified under Section 10(1-A) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, which empowers authorities to remove elected representatives if their caste validity claims are found to be false, invalid, or unsupported by the competent scrutiny committee.

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The development has triggered intense political discussions within civic and party circles in Ulhasnagar, especially as the ruling Shiv Sena faction faces embarrassment over the controversy surrounding the corporator’s caste credentials.

Political observers believe the decision could also pave the way for further legal and electoral proceedings regarding the now-vacant seat. Meanwhile, opposition leaders have demanded stricter scrutiny of caste claims filed by candidates contesting elections from reserved constituencies.

As of now, there has been no official statement issued by Vicky Darshan Singh Labana regarding the verification committee’s decision or the subsequent disqualification order.

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