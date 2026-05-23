Kalyan NGO Dumps At Least 5 Stray Dogs In Nullah After Stuffing Bodies In Plastic Bags Following Sterilisation Drive

Police launched an investigation after stray dog carcasses were recovered from a nullah near a Kalyan market area | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 23: A private animal welfare non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Kalyan has been booked for the alleged brutal killing of five stray dogs and the subsequent illegal dumping of their carcasses in a local nullah. The case of animal cruelty and environmental hazard has sent a wave of shock through the animal welfare community across the city.

According to the first information report filed by the Bazarpeth Police in Thane City, at least five stray dog carcasses were recovered from a sewage drain flowing near the APMC Market's Diamond Building on the night of May 13.

According to the complainant, the dogs were sheltered by Janice Smith Animal Welfare Trust — located opposite Sarvoday Mall, Patripol — to be vaccinated and sterilised, but allegedly died due to ill-keeping.

Carcasses allegedly dumped in nullah

The complainant stated that instead of properly burying or incinerating the dogs, the trust allegedly stuffed the carcasses into plastic bags and discarded them into the nullah.

The FIR stated that while a female dog's body was found inside the trust premises that night, four heavily decomposed bags were pulled from the water the next morning by the fire brigade, and the bodies of five dogs — two females and three males — were dispatched to the civic veterinary hospital for a post-mortem examination.

NGO officials booked under multiple laws

The police have booked the NGO shelter's contractor and manager under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and the Environment Protection Act for allegedly failing to provide proper care to the stray dogs brought in.

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