Shiv Sena row: Uddhav, Aaditya to march across Maharashtra to seek voters' support

Mumbai: After losing his party’s name and symbol to Eknath Shinde, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray has decided to reach out to people of Maharashtra.

He along with his son Aaditya and his team will travel across the state to inform people about the ongoing battle with BJP and Shinde group.

This decision was made in a meeting held in Mumbai on Monday where Uddhav's senior colleagues reached Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar.

Next move

During the meeting he briefed his colleagues across Maharashtra about the details of Election Commission order, legal stance of his side, the next strategy for court battles, as well as possibility of new name and symbol.

He also asked his colleagues to be ready for local body elections in the next two months.

Talking to the media after the meeting Thackeray demanded to scrap the election commission. "This election commission should be scrapped immediately. There should be an election to elect the election commission," said Uddhav.

“We will will,” says Uhhav

He further added that the order of EC is challenged in the Supreme Court. "We believe that SC will hear us and give justice to our position." Criticizing the EC order, Thackeray said it has never happened before that the EC allowed the use of party symbols in such cases. "During Congress internal issues in late 60's EC has frozen both symbols. We were expecting a similar order by EC because a number of cases are already pending in SC. But the EC ruled unconstitutionally against us. We are sure that we will win the case in SC," he said.

Thackeray also expected from the Supreme Court that it would hear the case one by one and also chronologically. "First 16 MLAs left from Mumbai. Then others. These are chronological events. We have made complaints under anti defection against those 16 as soon as they left Mumbai. So, we hope that the matter will be taken as per order," he said.

As the assembly session would start from next week, Thackeray said that the whip of Shinde group does not apply to us. "The matter is sub-judice. Also this is not their party. So, whip is not applicable to our MLAs and MLCs.

