Shiv Sena Reunion On Cards? Congress Leader Hussain Dalwai Says ‘Merger Talks Between Shinde & Thackeray Camps Could Take Place Soon’

Mumbai: Speculation over a possible merger between Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has gained traction after senior Congress leader Hussain Dalwai suggested that such a development could take place in the future.

In a video shared by IANS on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Dalwai spoke about the possibility of the two factions reuniting. “There are chances that both parties can merge, as both party leaders are followers of Balasaheb Thackeray,” he said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On speculation of a possible alliance between the Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions, Congress leader Husain Dalwai says, "It is possible, because both groups use the name Shiv Sena associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Both are followers of… pic.twitter.com/e0O9YIqvtz — IANS (@ians_india) June 2, 2026

Speaking to the media, Dalwai further claimed that Eknath Shinde is facing difficulties within the ruling Mahayuti alliance led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. “They may come together. As of now, Eknath Shinde is being troubled by the BJP, and there are talks of attempts to break his MLAs. Because of all this, they may consider this option,” Dalwai said.

The Shiv Sena split in 2022 when senior leader Eknath Shinde led a rebellion involving 39 party MLAs against the leadership of then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. However, reports at the time suggested that Shinde was dissatisfied with the party's leadership and its political direction.

Moreover, following the split, Shinde joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and as a result became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the Election Commission later recognized the Shinde faction as the official Shiv Sena and allotted it the party's traditional "bow and arrow" symbol.

On the other hand, the faction led by Uddhav Thackeray was allotted the name Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the "flaming torch" (mashaal) symbol. The party currently sits in the opposition.

However, the speculation surrounding a possible reunion has resurfaced following the end of Shinde's tenure as Chief Minister. While several media reports have suggested that Shinde is not satisfied with the current incumbent government led by Devendra Fadnavis.

However, neither Shiv Sena nor Shiv Sena (UBT) has officially commented on or confirmed any merger discussions. As of now, the talks remain speculative and continue to be a subject of political debate in Maharashtra.



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