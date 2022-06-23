'Shiv Sena ready to move out of MVA alliance,' says Sanjay Raut as he urges rebels to return to Mumbai

Sanjay Raut | ANI Photo

Amidst the political turmoil in Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut on Thursday urging rebel MLAs, MPs to come to Mumbai said that Shiv Sena will take an exit from the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

​"If they so wish that Shiv Sena should exit the MVA government, then they must come to Mumbai and present their case before Sena chief (Uddhav Thackeray). Certainly, we will think over it. But do not communicate from Guwahati over social media," Sanjay Raut said during a press conference.

Raut today also claimed of being in touch with 20 MLAs from the Eknath Shinde camp in Guwahati. He also said that everyone will see when the floor test happens, adding that those who leave party under pressure from ED are not a real follower of Balasaheb Thackeray.

The Sena MP further claimed that the party is still strong and that the rebels are not true "bhakts" (devotees) of Bal Thackeray.

Taking a dig at Eknath Shinde, Raut said, "We are with Balasaheb Thackeray work under Uddhav Thackeray, I support Balasaheb Thackeray and I follow Balasaheb Thackeray this type of statement won't prove you that you are real follower of Balasaheb. They have fear of ED." "I won't talk about any camp, I will talk about my party. Our party is strong even to this day...About 20 MLAs are in touch with us...when they come to Mumbai, you will get to know...will soon be revealed, in what circumstances, pressure these MLAs left us," said Raut.

He said that party leader Nitin Deshmukh, who returned to Nagpur from Surat on Wednesday and alleged abduction attempts, will hold a press conference.

@rautsanjay61 to rebel @ShivSena MLAs"If they so wish that Sena should exit #MVA govt, then they must come to Mumbai & present their case before Sena chief (Uddhav Thackeray). Certainly, we will think over it. But do not communicate from Guwahati over social media"@fpjindia — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) June 23, 2022

"Some MLAs run and they think they are lions but we saw a lion yesterday when Uddhav Thackeray goes to 'matoshree' and we saw Shiv Sanik they are real Shiv Sanik. If some MLAs go then it does not prove that government is destroyed," he said.

He further slammed Eknath Shinde for leaving the party under Enforcement Directorate (ED) pressure and said that they continue to stand with Uddhav Thackeray.

"He who leaves the party under ED pressure is not a true Balasaheb Bhakt. We're true Balasaheb Bhakts...even though we have ED pressure but will continue to stand with Uddhav Thackeray...When floor test happens everyone will see who's positive and who is negative," he added.

However, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs have said that there is enormous discontent amongst the party workers for forming the government with NCP and Indian National Congress on account of different ideologies.

(With agency inputs)