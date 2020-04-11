Shiv Sena objects to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari holding meeting on coronavirus

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Friday took objection to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari holding a meeting with administrative officials on steps being taken to curb the spread of coronavirus, saying "parallel governance" will create confusion.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', the ruling party said in the prevailing "war-like situation" (a refernce to the coronavirus crisis), there should be a single centre of command to give directives to the administration.

"The Prime Minister at the Centre and Chief Minister in the state (should have that authority). Even at the video conference meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, the Shiv Sena and NCP president Sharad Pawar told Modi the entire country was united under his leadership to fight the virus," the Marathi daily said.

ChiefMinister Uddhav Thackeray and Pawar had attended the meeting from Mumbai. While lauding Thackeray for his handling of the coronavirus situation, Pawar apprised Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah about the Governor's role (in holding the meeting with officials), the editorial said.

"There was no bitterness. If someone runs a parallel government, it would lead to confusion. If a senior leader like Pawar feels this way, then the matter should be taken seriously," it said.