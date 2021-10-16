e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Elections for Congress president to be held by next September, say party sources
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 12:59 PM IST

Shiv Sena 'negotiated' with former PM Indira Gandhi when she imposed Emergency: Maharashtra BJP chief hits back at CM Uddhav Thackeray

PTI
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil | PTI

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil | PTI

Advertisement

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Friday hit back at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for his tirade against the former ally, and alleged that the Sena had "negotiated" with then prime minister Indira Gandhi when she announced Emergency.

Speaking to reporters in Kolhapur, Patil criticized Thackeray over the latter's speech at the Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally.

"Thackeray targeted the RSS saying they were never part of the freedom struggle. I want to know where was Shiv Sena when it negotiated with then prime minister Indira Gandhi who imposed Emergency and sent several leaders, party workers and journalists behind bars. She tried to end the democracy," the BJP leader said.

"Thackeray also targeted the Union government but selectively forgot to mention that Maharashtra received lots of aid in the form of PPE kits, masks, vaccines and ventilators (after the coronavirus pandemic began)," Patil added.

While Thackeray patted himself on the back for announcing Rs 10,000 crore assistance for farmers hit by natural calamities, the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government had given aid of Rs 20,400 per hectare for crops on non-irrigated land, Rs 54,000 per hectare for crops on irrigated land and Rs 75,000 per hectare for multi-year crops, Patil said.

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar said, "I was expecting some development-related announcements from chief minister Thackeray. But he kept on expressing his displeasure about the Union government."

ALSO READ

Hunger for power like drug addiction: Uddhav Thackeray launches scathing attack on BJP at Dussehra...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 12:59 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal