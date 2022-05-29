Shiv Sena MPs accuse NCP of one-upmanship, complain about neglect in the fund allocation

Shiv Sena MPs Sanjay Jadhav and Shrikant Shinde | FPJ

Rift among the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government surfaced again after two Shiv Sena MPs Shrikant Shinde and Sanjay Jadhav accused ally NCP of one-upmanship. They also criticised NCP over the allocation of inadequate funds to Shiv Sena as the party veteran Ajit Pawar holds finance and planning departments.

Shinde, who is Shiv Sena MP from Kalyan seat and son of party heavyweight and urban development minister Eknath Shinde, reminded NCP of alliance dharma saying that three parties comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress had joined hands together and agreed on a common minimum programme. ‘’However, the alliance dharma is not followed by the NCP,’’ he alleged.

Shinde further said wherever NCP is strong there has been an attempt to outdo Shiv Sena. He added that it would be taken up with the Chief Minister.

On the other hand, the party MP from Parbhani Sanjay Jadhav, who has been quite vocal against NCP, claimed that the NCP legislators and MPs get priority in the allocation of funds but not to Shiv Sena.

The outburst by Shide and Jadhav against NCP came days after a group of party leaders had complained about neglect to them in the allocation and in a few cases diversion of funds to NCP. NCP and Shiv Sena ally Congress has been voicing against not getting its due in the functioning of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and also lack of adequate funds to the departments held by the party ministers and also to its legislators.

