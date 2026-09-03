Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde Inaugurates Development Projects In Jogeshwari | File Pic

Mumbai: A series of development and beautification projects in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari Assembly constituency, undertaken through the MP Local Area Development Fund of Mumbai North-West MP Ravindra Waikar, were inaugurated by Shiv Sena Lok Sabha group leader and MP Dr Shrikant Shinde on Thursday.

The projects focus on improving civic amenities, promoting environmental sustainability and supporting students.

Civic projects inaugurated

Among the key initiatives inaugurated was a modern multi-purpose toilet and service centre near the Hinduhridaysamrat Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Municipal Care Hospital.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Multi-purpose public convenience centre inaugurated in Jogeshwari East by MP Shrikant Shinde; facility constructed with funds from MP Ravindra Waikar. Local office-bearers, workers and a large number of residents were present. pic.twitter.com/C9aeSZChan — IANS (@ians_india) September 3, 2026

The facility is intended to benefit patients’ relatives as well as local residents.

Wall murals depicting the rich tradition of Maharashtra’s saints have also been created to enhance the area’s appearance and showcase the state’s cultural heritage.

A solar power generation project was inaugurated at Shyam Nagar Lake near the Ichhapurti Ganesh Temple.

Built on the lines of the ‘Surya Ghar’ scheme, the project is expected to promote renewable energy and help reduce electricity consumption.

Support for students and residents

A metro-themed library near the MMRDA Colony in Durganagar was also opened for residents and students.

In another major initiative, 200 deserving and needy students studying in Classes 8 to 12 were provided free bicycles. The initiative is expected to make their daily commute to school easier.

A new drinking water facility was also inaugurated near Shaheed Vijay Salaskar Garden to cater to the needs of commuters and local residents.

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Praise for constituency development

Speaking at the event, Dr Shrikant Shinde praised MP Ravindra Waikar for his approach to constituency development.

He said Waikar was a leader closely connected with people’s issues and had utilised his MP fund in a planned manner for inclusive development.

Shiv Sena office-bearers, functionaries, local representatives, citizens and students attended the inauguration programme in large numbers.

The projects are expected to improve civic amenities and contribute to the overall beautification and development of the Jogeshwari area.

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