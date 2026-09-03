Panvel Civic Body Organises Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idol-Making Workshop Ahead Of Ganeshotsav | File Pic

Panvel: With the aim of promoting an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) organised a workshop on making Ganesh idols from natural clay at Loknete Ramsheth Thakur Public School on Thursday.

The workshop was conducted under the civic body's ‘Utsav Ganrayacha, Jagar Paryavaranacha’ (Celebrating Ganpati, Creating Environmental Awareness) initiative, being implemented as part of the Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 7.0, under the guidance of Mayor Nitin Patil and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale.

Eco-friendly idol-making workshop

The workshop was organised by the PMC's Environment Department to create awareness among citizens and give students hands-on experience in making eco-friendly Ganesh idols.

Deputy Commissioner Swaroop Kharge said similar workshops are being held at various locations to encourage environmentally responsible celebrations.

During the session, students were briefed on the importance of celebrating Ganeshotsav in an eco-friendly manner, the environmental benefits of idols made from natural clay and the need to protect the environment during the festival.

Students participated enthusiastically and tried their hand at making Ganesh idols from clay.

Assistant Commissioner Balaram Ratambe and school principal Avinash Kulkarni were present during the workshop.

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Promoting sustainable celebrations

The civic body is promoting the idea of involving children in making Ganesh idols at home and subsequently installing them, with the broader objective of leaving behind a healthier environmental legacy for future generations.

“Ganeshotsav is a festival of faith and culture, but protecting the environment is equally important,” officials said, urging citizens to adopt eco-friendly practices during the celebrations.

Participants also took the Majhi Vasundhara pledge, committing themselves to environmental conservation.

The PMC appealed to citizens to actively contribute to environmental protection by opting for eco-friendly Ganeshotsav celebrations.

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