BMC Announces 50 Educators For 'Adarsh Shikshak Mayor Award 2025–26' | X - TawdeRitu

Mumbai: In the lead-up to Teachers' Day celebrations commemorating the birth anniversary of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on September 5, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced the selection of 50 educators for the prestigious 'Adarsh Shikshak Mayor Award 2025–26'.

The final list of awardees was jointly declared on September 3, 2026, by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Education Committee Chairperson Rajeshree Shirwadkar during a press conference at the BMC headquarters.

Selection process for awardees

The selection process evaluated a pool of 121 teachers from municipal primary, secondary, special, and private aided/unaided schools who participated in interviews conducted on August 21, 22, and 24 at the City of Los Angeles Municipal School in Matunga.

Candidates were scrutinised based on academic performance, administrative records, teaching innovation, student achievements, and contributions to school development.

"A teacher not only imparts education but acts as a guide shaping the personality of students," said Education Committee Chairperson Rajeshree Shirwadkar, congratulating the winners.

"It is our responsibility to honour educators who work dedicatedly towards the holistic development of students."

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Honouring educators in Mumbai

Conferred annually since 1971 to recognise outstanding contributions to education, the Mayor's Award celebrates educators who foster confidence, values, skills, and social awareness among students.

The Education Committee reaffirmed its commitment to continuing this long-standing tradition to motivate civic school teachers and elevate educational standards across Mumbai.

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