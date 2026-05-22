Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde Credits Maha DY CM Eknath Shinde For Bringing Cluster Development Scheme, Says It Ensures Inclusive Growth & Better Housing In Maharashtra | ANI

Mumbai: Calling cluster development an “innovative concept” for Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde said the scheme aims to ensure inclusive urban growth by improving housing conditions and providing better amenities to citizens living in densely populated cities.

Speaking to ANI, Shinde said metropolitan cities are increasingly facing challenges due to shrinking open spaces and rising pressure on urban infrastructure. He noted that providing essential amenities such as hospitals, playgrounds, gardens and adequate housing has become a major concern in large urban centres.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On cluster development scheme, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde says, "... Big metropolitan cities, open spaces are shrinking. Providing amenities like hospitals, playgrounds, and proper housing has become a challenge. Our Deputy Chief Minister, even… pic.twitter.com/i2um0L50Xo — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2026

Shinde credited Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for pushing the cluster development vision. He said that even before becoming Chief Minister, while serving as an MLA, Eknath Shinde had worked and protested for the implementation of the cluster scheme across Maharashtra, later introducing it after assuming office as Chief Minister.

According to Shrikant Shinde, the scheme seeks to address urban housing issues through an inclusive model where people from different economic backgrounds can develop together within the same locality.

“In the middle of the city, where on one side there is a rich man and on the other side there is a poor man, both should be developed together and should be inclusive,” he said, adding that the objective is to ensure equal access to facilities and improved living standards for all sections of society.

He further stated that cluster development is not merely focused on housing but also on ensuring people receive quality amenities and better living conditions.

Highlighting the scheme’s expansion, Shinde said the initiative, which began from the Thane region, has now expanded significantly. He claimed there are currently 19 clusters in Mumbai, while cluster development initiatives are also being implemented in areas including Kalyan-Dombivli, Ambernath and Ulhasnagar.

Describing it as a unique government-led urban planning model, the Shiv Sena MP said the cluster development approach aims to bring inclusivity across communities while ensuring citizens receive improved civic infrastructure and housing facilities.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/