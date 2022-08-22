Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut is writing book from the Arthur Road jail

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut | Twitter/@MeRushR

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who is currently in judicial custody in connection with the money laundering case, is writing a book from the Arthur Road jail where he has been kept. He is unable to write his weekly column Rokthok and therefore uses his time for writing a book. The book is mainly on the cases filed against him and his fight.

Sources close to Raut told Free Press Journal, ‘’ The court has allowed Raut access to the newspapers, books and writing material. He is taking notes and making its compilation.’’

The controversy recently broke out after it was claimed that Raut, who is the executive editor of Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamna, was writing editorials from the jail. His weekly column Rokthok appeared after he was lodged in jail.

However, the ‘Rokhtok’ on August 21 was carried in the name of “Kedarnath Mumbaikar” targeting the Modi government at the Centre.

Raut had earlier denied the charges against him and said the entire case is fake, and that he has nothing to do with it.

Raut was arrested by the ED on August 1 in connection with alleged money-laundering linked to a redevelopment project in the western suburb of Mumbai. The agency has time till the end of September to file its chargesheet against Raut.