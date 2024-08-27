 Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske Files Police Complaint Against Congress Spokesperson Alok Sharma For 'Insulting' Marathi Community
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske Files Police Complaint Against Congress Spokesperson Alok Sharma For 'Insulting' Marathi Community

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske Files Police Complaint Against Congress Spokesperson Alok Sharma For 'Insulting' Marathi Community

Narendra Mhaske said that Shiv Sena has lodged a formal complaint with the police against Alok Sharma for his alleged remarks.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske has written to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, demanding the immediate removal of Alok Sharma from the position of Congress spokesperson for his "offensive comments" against Marathi society.

"I am writing to bring to your attention the recent remarks made by Congress Party Spokesperson Alok Sharma regarding the Marathi community. During a discussion on a news channel, Sharma made deeply offensive comments, describing Marathi society in derogatory terms.

"On behalf of the Shiv Sena Party, I strongly condemn these statements, which are not only inappropriate but also harmful," Mhaske said in his letter to Rahul Gandhi.

He said that Marathi identity is central to Shiv Sena's values and mission.

"Shiv Sena was founded by our esteemed leader, Balasaheb Thackeray, to advocate for the rights and dignity of the Marathi people. It is therefore imperative for Congress leaders to understand that Shiv Sena will not tolerate any form of insult directed at the Marathi community," Mhaske wrote.

Mhaske said that Shiv Sena has lodged a formal complaint with the police against Alok Sharma for his alleged remarks.

"Such remarks, directed at any community, signify a lack of civility and respect. We believe that Alok Sharma's continued role as Congress spokesperson is unacceptable and call for his immediate removal from this position," he said.

"We urge you (Rahul) to address this issue promptly and demonstrate sensitivity towards all communities," he added in the letter.

