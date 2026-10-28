Shiv Sena MP Files Police Complaint Against Sena (UBT) Members For Allegedly Abusing Eknath Shinde, Alleges 'Conspiracy'

Thane: Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske, along with party workers, visited Naupada Police Station in Thane on Wednesday to lodge a complaint against Shiv Sena (UBT) members for allegedly abusing and defaming Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde amid the ongoing investigation into the murder of Pradeep Purnekar.
Mhaske Accuses UBT Leaders Of Defaming Shinde
Speaking to reporters, Mhaske said: "We condemn the murder of Pradeep Purnekar. However, if someone is using the murder to defame Eknath Shinde saheb, then Shiv Sena worker will not stay silent."
The MP alleged that there was a "big conspiracy" behind the opposition's allegations.
Mhaske maintained that the party had no objection to demands for a fair investigation or action against those responsible for the murder.
“You are free to speak out against the accused, you can express dissatisfaction with the investigation, or make demands regarding that—we have no issue with that,” he added.
However, the Shiv Sena MP warned that further derogatory remarks against Shinde would not be tolerated and said the party would respond more strongly to such statements.
Political Tensions Rise Over Purnekar Murder
The confrontation comes amid mounting political tensions in Thane over the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) Manpada division chief Pradeep Purnekar.
Purnekar was attacked and killed by assailants outside his office in the Manpada area on September 29. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating the murder, and five suspects have been arrested in connection with the case.
Purnekar's family has demanded action against former Thane Mayor Meenakshi Shinde and her husband, Rajendra Shinde, alleging their involvement in the conspiracy.
Purnekar's Son Detained During Protest Attempt
Tensions escalated on Tuesday after police detained Purnekar's son, Ram Purnekar, while he was attempting to stage a protest outside Shinde's residence in Thane.
Ram Purnekar had accused the authorities of delays in the investigation and demanded the arrest of those allegedly responsible for planning the murder.
Meanwhile, political parties and local organisations have announced a joint demonstration in Thane on October 31 to demand justice for the Purnekar family.
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