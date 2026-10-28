Shiv Sena MP Files Police Complaint Against Sena (UBT) Members For Allegedly Abusing Eknath Shinde, Alleges 'Conspiracy' |

Thane: Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske, along with party workers, visited Naupada Police Station in Thane on Wednesday to lodge a complaint against Shiv Sena (UBT) members for allegedly abusing and defaming Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde amid the ongoing investigation into the murder of Pradeep Purnekar.

Thane, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske and party workers arrive at Naupada Police Station in Thane to file a complaint against Shiv Sena (UBT) members for allegedly abusing Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde following developments in the Pradeep Purnekar murder case https://t.co/aVtmI7nWA8 — IANS (@ians_india) October 28, 2026

Mhaske Accuses UBT Leaders Of Defaming Shinde

Speaking to reporters, Mhaske said: "We condemn the murder of Pradeep Purnekar. However, if someone is using the murder to defame Eknath Shinde saheb, then Shiv Sena worker will not stay silent."

Thane, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske says, "Look, regarding the murder of Pradeep Purnekar, his family members had come to the Police Station. However, along with them, certain opposition leaders were wrongly defaming, abusing, and hurling false allegations against our leader, Eknath Shinde Ji. As Shiv Sainiks, and for the sake of our leader, this is completely intolerable to us. You are free to speak out against the accused, you can express dissatisfaction with the investigation, or make demands regarding that—we have no issue with that..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 28, 2026

The MP alleged that there was a "big conspiracy" behind the opposition's allegations.

Mhaske maintained that the party had no objection to demands for a fair investigation or action against those responsible for the murder.

“You are free to speak out against the accused, you can express dissatisfaction with the investigation, or make demands regarding that—we have no issue with that,” he added.

However, the Shiv Sena MP warned that further derogatory remarks against Shinde would not be tolerated and said the party would respond more strongly to such statements.

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Political Tensions Rise Over Purnekar Murder

The confrontation comes amid mounting political tensions in Thane over the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) Manpada division chief Pradeep Purnekar.

Purnekar was attacked and killed by assailants outside his office in the Manpada area on September 29. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating the murder, and five suspects have been arrested in connection with the case.

Purnekar's family has demanded action against former Thane Mayor Meenakshi Shinde and her husband, Rajendra Shinde, alleging their involvement in the conspiracy.

Purnekar's Son Detained During Protest Attempt

Tensions escalated on Tuesday after police detained Purnekar's son, Ram Purnekar, while he was attempting to stage a protest outside Shinde's residence in Thane.

Ram Purnekar had accused the authorities of delays in the investigation and demanded the arrest of those allegedly responsible for planning the murder.

Meanwhile, political parties and local organisations have announced a joint demonstration in Thane on October 31 to demand justice for the Purnekar family.

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