Shiv Sena MP Dr Shrikant Shinde To Lead Indian Delegation To Indonesia In Diplomatic Push

Kalyan: Reinforcing his growing stature in parliamentary diplomacy, Shiv Sena Member of Parliament from Kalyan, Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde, has once again been entrusted with a key international responsibility. The young MP has been appointed to the Parliamentary Friendship Group constituted at the initiative of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and will lead the Indian delegation to Indonesia.

Second Major Assignment After Four-Nation Africa-Middle East Tour

Dr. Shinde’s appointment comes close on the heels of his active participation in the multi-party parliamentary outreach under Operation Sindoor, during which he led a delegation to the UAE, Sierra Leone, Liberia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. During the tour, he articulated India’s position firmly on global platforms, reflecting a united political consensus on national interests.

The newly formed Parliamentary Friendship Groups aim to deepen India’s parliamentary engagement with countries across the world. As part of this ambitious diplomatic initiative, delegations comprising Members of Parliament from diverse political backgrounds will visit over 60 nations to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance people-to-people connect.

Focus on Trade, Tech, Culture and Parliamentary Exchange

The programme is designed to facilitate structured dialogue on trade, technology, education, cultural exchange and strategic cooperation. It also seeks to promote the exchange of best parliamentary practices while reinforcing Parliament-to-Parliament engagement alongside traditional diplomatic channels.

The initiative features participation from senior leaders across party lines, including Ravi Shankar Prasad, P. Chidambaram, Ram Gopal Yadav, T.R. Baalu, Supriya Sule, Shashi Tharoor, Anurag Thakur, Asaduddin Owaisi, Akhilesh Yadav, Derek O’Brien, Manish Tewari, Abhishek Banerjee, Kanimozhi and Gaurav Gogoi, along with emerging leaders such as Dr. Shinde.

Countries identified for structured engagement include Sri Lanka, Germany, New Zealand, Switzerland, South Africa, Bhutan, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Maldives, the United States, Russia, member states of the European Parliament, South Korea, Nepal, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Italy, Australia, Greece, Singapore, Brazil, Vietnam, Mexico, Iran and the UAE.

MP's Selection Seen as Nod to Growing Diplomatic Role

Described as a diligent and academically inclined parliamentarian, Dr. Shinde’s selection is being viewed as a recognition of his growing role in India’s international outreach efforts. Political observers believe his leadership of the Indonesia delegation will further amplify India’s voice on the global stage and add fresh momentum to parliamentary diplomacy.

Speaking about the initiative, Speaker Om Birla emphasised that the platform will enable Indian MPs to directly engage with lawmakers worldwide, exchange legislative best practices and strengthen democratic dialogue at multiple levels.

The formation of the Parliamentary Friendship Groups marks a significant step in expanding India’s global parliamentary footprint and underscores New Delhi’s commitment to proactive diplomatic engagement through elected representatives.

