 Sharad Kapoor Molestation Case: Complainant Moves Bombay HC Seeking Crime Branch Probe
The complainant in a molestation case against actor Sharad Kapoor has moved the Bombay High Court seeking transfer of the probe to the Crime Branch and suspension of a police officer. She alleged irregularities in the investigation and claimed the actor has not been arrested despite serious charges under the IPC and IT Act.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 06:22 PM IST
The complainant in the alleged molestation case against actor Sharad Kapoor, has moved the Bombay High Court seeking transfer of the case to the Crime Branch. | IANS & File Pic

Mumbai: The complainant in the alleged molestation case against actor Sharad Kapoor, has moved the Bombay High Court seeking transfer of the case to the Crime Branch. She has also sought suspension of the police officer linked with the case.

Bollywood actor Sharad Kapoor has been accused of molestation by a 32-year-old woman, who claims that he called her to his house on the pretext of discussing a project and molested her.

The advocate of complainant, Ali Kaashif Khan told IANS, “The woman has already filed a petition against the police complaint authority, senior police inspector, Karkay and investigation officer, where the notice has been issued, the evidence stage has also been filed, and the cross-examination has also been filed, and the case has been closed. Despite the fact that Sharad Kapoor has given the screenshots of his WhatsApp, Khar police station did not arrest Sharad Kapoor. I have, we have an answer to that, that in the same month, in the same section 79, another accused has been arrested in another case within 24 hours”.

He further mentioned, “So, you selectively arrest some cases and do not arrest some cases. So, basically, the law does not work at the will of the officer. You will have to justify. The second issue that was kept in it, that in the chart sheet, they have written a line, where they have written that they have arrested the accused and produced him in the court. the law does not work at the will of the officer. You will have to justify. The second issue that was kept in it, that in the chart sheet, they have written a line, where they have written that they have arrested the accused and produced him in the court”.

“This is a very big lie that has been written in the chargesheet. And another issue that we have raised is that, the accused was issued a summons notice, the police officer issued a summons notice, after being arrested, under section 35, which used to be 41A. The accused has never recorded his statement on the demand of the notice. In spite of that, by breaching the existing law of the Supreme Court, the police have shown high handedness, and there is no justification behind it. The FIR was filed by the woman in 2024, today it has been more than a year, there is no place for the accused, the accused is giving false statements in the media, but the accused has not been arrested, the police has even put 67A in it, which is a punishment of 5 years, in the Information Technology Act”.

