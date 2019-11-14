Shiv Sena MP and party spokesperson Sanjay Raut discharged from hospital

Mumbai: After a three-day stint where he underwent an angioplasty, Shiv Sena MP and party spokesperson Sanjay Raut was discharged from Lilavati Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. Raut was admitted after complaining of chest pain.
Speaking to the media, Raut reaffirmed that the next chief minister of the state will be from Sena.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday morning, Raut wrote “Agneepath Agneepath Agneepath” — clearly stating Sena is facing a time of trials. This morning, several Congress leaders by state chief Balasaheb Thorat and others called on Raut in the hospital and enquired after his health.
NCP President Sharad Pawar and MP Supriya Sule, Sena President Uddhav Thackeray and later senior leader Eknath Shinde had also visited Raut, besides Bharatiya Janata Party former minister Ashish Shelar and other leaders from various parties.
