Shiv Sena MLC Anil Parab Proposes 'Encounter Squad' To Eliminate Drug Syndicates, Congress Expresses Shock

Amid rising concern over drug trafficking in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena-UBT MLC Anil Parab on Wednesday suggested the state government consider forming an “encounter squad” to tackle narcotics syndicates. | File Pic

Mumbai: Amid rising concern over drug trafficking in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena-UBT MLC Anil Parab on Wednesday suggested the state government consider forming an “encounter squad” to tackle narcotics syndicates.

Parab Cites Past Success Against Gang Wars

Speaking during question hour in the state council, Parab argued that such squads had earlier helped curb gang wars in Mumbai. Intervening in a discussion on the drug menace, he urged the government to act decisively against organised networks. “No one will ask you if you eliminate them. Do it within the framework of rules,” the former minister said.

Parab said strong action against a few key players could deter drug syndicates. He also urged the government to act not only against street-level peddlers but also against educated chemists allegedly involved in manufacturing narcotic substances. “They are destroying an entire generation,” he said, calling for firm measures against the drug trade.

Congress MLC Questions State's Drug Hub Status

Congress member Satej Patil appeared surprised by the suggestion. Patil questioned whether Maharashtra was turning into a drug hub and warned that the younger generation could be severely affected.

Responding to the points raised, Minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam said the government follows a “zero tolerance” policy on drug trafficking. He informed the house that the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked in 14 narcotics-related cases.

Kadam said a dedicated Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has been set up to dismantle the drug supply chain, targeting everyone from manufacturers and raw material suppliers to distributors and street-level dealers. Those providing direct or indirect support to syndicates are also being booked under MCOCA.

He cited a case in Jawali taluka of Satara district where 11 accused have been arrested under the Act and investigations are underway.

Rural Factories and Sheds Being Used for Drug Production

The minister also warned about drug manufacturing units operating from abandoned factories and sheds in rural areas. Police and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) have launched joint inspections, while rural police units remain on alert to identify such facilities.

Kadam added that action has been taken against police personnel suspected of links to drug peddling, with 15 officers dismissed and 10 suspended. However, Patil noted that only 146 of 346 sanctioned ANTF posts have been filled. Kadam said the remaining vacancies would be filled within six months.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/