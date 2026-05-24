Shiv Sena MLC Anil Parab Alleges ₹1,400 Crore Tender Irregularities In Dighi Port Project |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader and MLC Anil Parab has alleged major irregularities in the tender process for infrastructure development works worth nearly Rs 1,400 crore under Phase-1 of the Dighi Port Industrial Area (DPIA) project in Raigad district. He has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking an independent inquiry into the matter by an officer of the rank of Additional Chief Secretary.

Tender Awarded to Lowest Bidder

According to Parab, the tender floated by Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL) for Package-A under the EPC model was awarded to M/s Ramky Infrastructure Limited (RIL), which emerged as the lowest bidder after quoting rates around 12 per cent below the estimated project cost. However, Parab claimed that the company did not fulfil the eligibility criteria laid down in the tender conditions.

In his complaint, Parab alleged that RIL submitted misleading and incomplete documents to qualify for the tender. He claimed that the company relied on project experience dating back to 2010-11, despite the tender norms specifying that only projects completed within the last ten years would be considered eligible. He further alleged that documents related to project cost, work orders and the nature of works executed were either incomplete or inadequate.

Questionable Completion Certificates

The Shiv Sena MLC also questioned the authenticity of the completion certificates submitted by the company, alleging that several of them were self-certified documents issued by subsidiaries or affiliated firms of the bidder itself.

Parab further pointed out that Ramky Infrastructure Limited had reportedly failed to qualify in a similar tender floated by Bihar Integrated Manufacturing City Gaya Limited, where comparable eligibility conditions were applied.

Officials Ignored Objections from Competing Bidders

He also accused senior officials of deliberately ignoring objections raised by competing bidders before MITL Chairman and Industries Department Principal Secretary Dr. P. Anbalagan and Managing Director P. D. Malikner.

Demanding transparency, Parab urged the state government to make public all documents submitted by RIL in support of its eligibility and sought submission of the inquiry report within 15 days.

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