Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane On Regulated Development: 'Green Certification Must, Khazan Lands Protected, Investor Confidence Key'

Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane |

Vishwajit Rane (55) is Goa's senior cabinet minister who is playing a crucial role in the development of the state. Son of former chief minister Pratapsinh Rane, he has a long track record as an administrator and politician with deep roots among the people of Goa. He is currently handling multiple portfolios of heath, women & child welfare, urban development, town & country planning. He spoke to FPJ's executive editor S. Balakrishnan on a range of topics in a free wheeling interview. Exercepts:

There has been a lot of discussion about the development of Goa with certain persons raising environmental concerns. But would you agree that responsible and regulated development is possible and essential for creating jobs, improving infrastructure and strengthening the state's economy?

I totally agree. Actually, if you go by the definition of regulated development, you already have got everything in place. Every state has to develop. You have to have a vision for the state as to what it will look like 15-20 years ahead. The need is for a proper ecosystem in which the people's interests are woven in. We are giving lot of weightage to infrastructure development at the same time ensuring that it is not at the cost of the people.

We are encouraging people to invest in Goa. But when they come here they should have proper infrastructure in terms of good quality roads, education, health etc. That is the ecosystem I am talking about. I am not for uncontrolled development. I am for strict do's and dont's. Under no circumstance I will let the culture, ethos and environment of Goa be destroyed. We need to preserve our beautiful culture, traditions and land for posterity.

A narrative is sought to be created that development automatically harms Goa's environment. But with modern sustainable planning and strict government oversight, don't think that growth and environmental protection can go hand in hand?

Definitely it can go hand in hand. We have tied up with the Indian Board for Green Certification. We have an MoU with them. We are making sure that buildings which use higher FSI have adequate green cover like in Singapore. I went to Singapore recently and was impressed by their preservation of greenery. In fact green cover confers privacy to flat owners. Without green certification no occupancy will be allowed. We are making ground water harvesting compulsory.

Many reputed developers, builders are creating low-density, eco-sensitive projects with focus on greenery, water conservation, etc. Do you think this new approach to development deserves greater public understanding?

Certainly. In fact, more and more people are having buying second homes in Goa because of its natural beauty, peaceful atmosphere etc. Many of those who are living in places like Canada want second homes in Goa. Even as we welcome them we want to make sure that the fundamental character of Goa is preserved and nurtured. If you are developing a property and there is a salt pan in the front, you must preserve that salt pan. We are very clear about that. We are working closely with people who are protecting the environment.

There are allegations that the house of Abhinandan Lodha misused section 39A of the Town and Country Planning Act for their project in Bicholim.

Land conversion for that project took place 25 years ago when Manohar Parrikar was the chief minister well befor the amendment to the Town & Country Planning Act was introduced in 2024. (This amendment empowered the chief town planner to modify land-use zoning.) There is no question of the House of Abhinanda Lodha ``misusing" the law. Their project is well within the framework of all laws passed by the Goa legislature. They are a law-abiding group and are doing a good job. They have not derived any undue advantage from the government.

Goa has always attracted people from across India and even the world because of its unique lifestyle and culture. Do you think carefully planned development can actually enhance Goa's global appeal while preserving its Indian identity?

Of course, it can. See the way prime minister Modi has majorly developed Varanasi, which is his constituency, and at the same time enhanced its appeal. The transformation of Varanasi is astounding. I firmly believe in what Modiji is saying.

There is concern among some locals about outside investors. Is it true that investment in Goa ultimately benefits local business contractors, hospitality workers, young professionals?

The development of the state directly and indirectly benefits the people Goa. There is so much talent here. We ensure that the benefits flow to the state only and there is continuous vibrancy here. The important thing is to maintain consistency in law so that investors known what exactly to expect. We do not believe in stopping project arbitrarily. Investor confidence is very important.

You are a seasoned leader of Goa. What kind of Goa you want to see 25 years down the line?

I just want to see the same Goa with its greenery. Because of our forest policy we have been able to increase forest cover from 69 % to 72 % in the last one year alone.

Now, you will ask me how? We have used the forest department as well as the town and country planning department to ensure that all our khazan (coastal wetland) lands are protected. A lot of people tend to fill up khazan lands and try to use it for development. That is why thee is a hue and cry. We have identified and mapped these lands across the state. All the private forests are protected by law of the forest department and also through the town and country planning department. I have also asked my staff to prepare a docket to be sent to government of India. So, if anybody wants to touch any of these survey numbers that will be in the public domain. To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

I have asked the forest department to identify ecologically- sensitive areas. About, 7,500 hectares along the Mandovi and Zuari rivers stand frozen. PM Modi has also emphasised on the preservation of mangroves. And we are doing exactly that.

My late father was a pioneer who brought in the Anjuna irrigation dam. He gave up more than 400 acres of his land for the development of the dam.

Don't you think the concept of compensatory afforestation has become a big joke in India.There is no mechanism to monitor whether indeed the developer or factory owner does compensatory afforestation.

In Goa we ensure there is compensatory afforestation.We have not only met the target, but we also ensure that compensatory plantation is done, but the trees are also nurtured and helped to survive.

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