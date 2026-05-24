Panvel Municipal Corporation Seizes Dozens Of Handcarts, Gas Cylinders, And Ice Cream Carts In Kamothe Anti-Encroachment Drive |

Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) carried out a special anti-encroachment drive in Kamothe on Friday, seizing dozens of handcarts, gas cylinders, ice cream carts and other materials from unauthorized hawkers operating on roads and footpaths under Ward Committee ‘C’.

Key Locations Covered in the Operation

The drive was conducted across key locations including Mansarovar Road, Khandeshwar railway station road, Ganpati temple area, Sector 18 near Neelkanth Sweets, the area opposite Axis Bank, Sector 22 near Motha Khanda highway and the footpath opposite Kajri.

According to civic officials, the action was undertaken on the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale and in the presence of Assistant Commissioner and Ward Officer Dr Rupali Mane.

List of Seized Items

During the operation, PMC officials seized 18 gas cylinders, 18 handcarts, 15 ice cream carts, one advertising tempo, two sewing machines, 17 chairs, three tables, one weighing scale, two griddles and a Chinese food counter, among other items. An ice cream cart and a KFC-branded handcart were also confiscated from Neelkanth Chowk and shifted to the Suvarnadurg office in Kamothe.

The civic body also cracked down on vendors illegally selling mangoes, seizing their carts and crates during the drive.

PMC Vows to Continue Regular Action

“Action against unauthorized businesses obstructing public roads, footpaths and traffic movement will continue regularly in the coming days,” said Dashrath Bhandari, superintendent of PMC’s encroachment department.

PMC officials further said that weekly markets held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in Kamothe Ward Committee ‘C’ were also shut down following demolition action by the encroachment department.

“The objective of the drive is to ensure smooth traffic movement and keep public spaces free from encroachments,” an official from the civic body said.

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