RSS Konkan Region Hosts 15-Day Youth Training Camp In Kurla With Over 100 Trainees In Martial Arts & Yoga |

Mumbai: Over a hundred trainees participated in martial arts, yoga sessions, and exercise drills at the 15-day youth training camp organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Konkan region at the Swatantryaveer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar Playground in Nehru Nagar, Kurla (East).

'Sangh Shiksha Varg' as Cornerstone of RSS Methodology

The 'Sangh Shiksha Varg', which drew a large gathering of prominent citizens and women, is a cornerstone of the organisation's methodology, designed to develop dedicated, disciplined, and capable volunteers for the service of the nation, said a statement from the RSS which added that for the past century, the they have actively worked toward social integration, character building, and fostering national service.

The residential camp, which commenced on 8 May, saw participation from 136 trainees aged between 15 and 40. The participants represented the Konkan region, spanning Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and the state of Goa.

Demanding Daily Routine from 4 am to 10 pm

The trainees followed a demanding daily routine from 4:00 am to 10:00 pm aimed at holistic personality development. The curriculum balanced physical training—including traditional sports, martial arts (niyuddha), stick-welding (lathi-kathi), yoga asanas, and drills—with intellectual discussions and lectures. Participants also received practical training in community service, public relations, and social outreach. The closing ceremony featured live demonstrations of the physical skills mastered by the trainees during the camp.

Speaking as the chief guest, Jimmy Mistry, founder of Della Township, emphasised the need to highlight the organisation's constructive efforts globally. "In an era often dominated by negative narratives, the positive work of the RSS needs to be brought to the world's attention. The Sangh is expanding rapidly, and its spirit of service and sacrifice must be shared more widely on social media to give it a global footprint," Mistry said.

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Ram Lal Emphasises Sacrifice, Unity, and Dedication

Delivering the keynote address, Ram Lal, the All India Public Relations Chief (Akhil Bharatiya Sampark Pramukh) of the RSS, stated that the organisation instills the values of sacrifice, unity, and dedication.

"The RSS is an institution dedicated to character building. Our volunteers have consistently demonstrated what the Sangh stands for through their personal conduct. The RSS is not against anyone, but it stands firmly opposed to elements that are anti-humanity," he remarked.

Ram Lal also cautioned against the blind adoption of Westernisation in the guise of modernity, calling it a threat to the nation's core fabric. He stressed that social harmony (Samajik Samarasata), civic duties, and strong family values are the vital needs of modern times. The event was attended by several senior RSS dignitaries, including Suresh Bhageria, Mumbai Sanghchalak, Sanjay Nagarkar, Mumbai Karyavah, and Gurudas Chopdekar, Sarvadhikari.

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